As the new 4-H year begins October 1, members were reminded at the Scotland County 4-h Council meeting that premium checks and sale checks need to be picked up ASAP. Year end reports are due October 3rd. This includes project records, recognition forms, Secretary’s and Treasurer’s books, I Dare You awards, and Key awards.

The 4-H Recognition night is November 3rd. The supper will be held at 6pm and the awards will follow in the Elementary Gym. Congratulations to Hopkins Lumber and T & T Foam for being nominated for the Friend of 4-H Business Award and Randy Ward and Tara Shultz for the Friend of 4-H Individual Award.

4-H online opens October 1st to enroll for 2019. Leaders must enroll online and fill out a paper form. They will also need to do a one-time orientation to become a certified leader. This includes 4-H volunteers and leaders.

The new Scotland County 4-H Council officers are: President- Anna Triplett; Vice President- Morgan Blessing; Secretary- Elsie Kigar; Reporter- Lauren Triplett; and Treasurer- Shelby Troutman

Submitted by Shelby Troutman