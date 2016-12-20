Scotland County made an unscheduled visit to Highland on December 12th and saw its six-game winning streak snapped as the Cougars held off a late Tigers’ run to post a 66-56 victory.

Highland jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first period. Coach Lance Campbell said his team struggled against Highland’s size, which made its zone defense particularly effective in limiting SCR-I’s passing lanes and opportunities to get to the rim.

Scotland County wasn’t able to get much going from the perimeter, as Elijah Cooley’s first period three-pointer was the lone made shot from behind the arc in the opening 16 minutes.

The Tigers managed just three field goals in the second period. But, a strong defensive performance trimmed the deficit to 31-24 at the half.

SCR-I put together a big run in the third period. Grant Campbell fueled the rally with seven points as Scotland County trimmed the deficit to just one point at 42-41.

Matthew Scoggin scored his 1,000th career point for the Cougars on the night. The senior guard didn’t stop there. He poured in 10 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth period. Highland sank 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch to seal the 66-56 victory.

Aaron Buford led Scotland County in scoring with 15 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had nine assists. Cooley finished with 14 points and Campbell had 11 as the Tigers fell to 6-2 on the season.