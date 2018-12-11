Midway through the second period Monday night, fans were mindfully glancing at the rim on the east end of the Highland gym, wondering if someone has sneaked a lid on the basket.
After watching the girls struggle to get the ball through the hoop in the first half, The Tigers had eerily similar results, managing just a single field goal in the game’s first 10 minutes, falling behind Highland 17-2 in the process.
A fast break layup by Will Fromm was the only time a ball passed through those nets in the first quarter.
Jace Morrow finally broke the drought with a free throw with 5:43 left in the second period. Kaden Anders sank a pair of free throws before Will Fromm knocked down a three-pointer. The senior added a pair of free throws and then hit a deep three-pointer just before the buzzer to pull SCR-I within 27-13 at the half.
Playing without senior point guard Jared Dunn due to illness, SCR-I leaned heavily of Fromm, who scored 20 of his team’s 29 points on the night despite regular double teams from Highland.
The Cougars outscored Scotland County 36-16 in the second half.
SCR-I dropped to 1-4 on the year. Fromm led all scorers with 20 points.
