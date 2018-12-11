Will Fromm is surrounded by Highland defenders as he puts up the shot in the Tigers’ Monday night loss.

Midway through the second period Monday night, fans were mindfully glancing at the rim on the east end of the Highland gym, wondering if someone has sneaked a lid on the basket.

After watching the girls struggle to get the ball through the hoop in the first half, The Tigers had eerily similar results, managing just a single field goal in the game’s first 10 minutes, falling behind Highland 17-2 in the process.

A fast break layup by Will Fromm was the only time a ball passed through those nets in the first quarter.

Jace Morrow finally broke the drought with a free throw with 5:43 left in the second period. Kaden Anders sank a pair of free throws before Will Fromm knocked down a three-pointer. The senior added a pair of free throws and then hit a deep three-pointer just before the buzzer to pull SCR-I within 27-13 at the half.

Playing without senior point guard Jared Dunn due to illness, SCR-I leaned heavily of Fromm, who scored 20 of his team’s 29 points on the night despite regular double teams from Highland.

The Cougars outscored Scotland County 36-16 in the second half.

SCR-I dropped to 1-4 on the year. Fromm led all scorers with 20 points.