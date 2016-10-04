The Scotland County After Prom Parents are hosting a Costume Ball and Dance this Saturday, October 8th, from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the Grand Hall (across from Gas & More) in Memphis. All area 9-12 grade students and their dates (sorry, no one over 20, ID or school ID may be required) are invited to attend.

Costumes are not required but definitely encouraged. There will be a costume contest at 8:30 p.m. with CASH PRIZES given away in different categories.

The one and only DJ, Andy Middleton, will be the main man for the night, ready to play all of your favorite tunes.

Tickets are $5 per person in advance and $7 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Scotland County Pharmacy, Natalie’s New Outlooks and the Daisy Patch.

Refreshments will be served. Join us for an evening of dancing, music and fun!

For more information or questions, contact Jenny Aldridge (660-988-1302) or Candace Kratzer (660-342-5544).