NORTHFIELD, MN – Cory Friendshuh of Memphis, graduated from Carleton College on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Friendshuh studied Psychology and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Friendshuh was among 459 to graduate with the Carleton Class of 2019.

“Just as the Class of 2019 will together carry the spirit of intellectual humility in aspiring to live a good life and make a positive difference, Carleton and other great colleges and universities will also share this forthright devotion to improving the world through their graduates and the ideas their faculty generate,” Carleton President Steven Poskanzer told the graduates. “Academic communities can be places of succor and encouragement and reaffirmation. So, do not be a stranger to your alma mater. Return often and draw upon it and those who are here.”

Friendshuh was recognized May 31 at Carleton College’s Honors Convocation as a member of the Mortar Board. The local group is one of 228 chapters that make up Mortar Board, a century-old national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership, and service. Mortar Board provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

A cherished Carleton tradition, Honors Convocation draws the campus community together to celebrate the academic accomplishments of Carleton students and faculty. The event begins and ends with a full academic procession, including faculty emeriti, honors students, and recipients of awards and grants.

