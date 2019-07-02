Warrensburg, MO — Two local students have earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri Dean’s List.

Each semester, the Dean’s List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.

Elijah Cooley of Memphis was honored for earning a 4.0 grade point.

Natalie Plenge of Luray and Riley A. Kliethermes of Memphis each were honored for 3.50 GPAs.