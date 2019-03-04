Micah Cooley earned all-district basketball honors, being named to the Class 2 District 6 All District team as voted on by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. She is pictured here in action in the district championship game.

Scotland County’s Micah Cooley was named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Missouri Class 2, District 6 All District Basketball team.

Cooley was tabbed among the top 10 players in the eight team district, which also included Knox County, Milan, Schuyler County, Marceline, Princeton, South Shelby and Putnam County.

Cooley led Scotland County with a 10.8 scoring average. The junior forward also averaged 5.8 rebounds per contest and shot 51% from the field.

Also earning all district honors were Sidney Miller and Riley Strange of Knox County, Cady Pauley of Milan, Meredith O’Neal of South Shelby, Payton Goodin and Jaelyn Steeby-Thomas of Princeton, Maycee Eager and Kenzie Stahl of Marceline and MaKinley Aeschliman of Schuyler County.

Pauley averaged a whopping 27.2 points per contest as a freshman. Miller, a senior for the Lady Eagles was second in the district with a scoring average of 17.0 points. Strange averaged 13.4 points and 10 rebounds a contest as a sophomore for Knox County.

Edgar, Steeby-Thomas, Goodin and O’Neal are all seniors. Stahl and Cooley were the lone juniors to earn the honors, while Aeschliman was the second freshman on the honor roll.