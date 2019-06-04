State Technical College of Missouri announced that Chase Cook of Memphis achieved academic excellence during the 2019 spring semester.
To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale.
