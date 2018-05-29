LINN, MO – State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who are eligible for the Dean’s List for the 2018 Spring semester.
Chase Cook of Memphis earned the honor.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.