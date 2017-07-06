The recent bid process for demolition projects in the City of Memphis went so well, the grant-funded project will have enough funds to consider adding at least one additional property.

Red Rock of Kidder, MO submitted the winning bid for the demolition and removal of debris for 11 separate properties in Memphis as part of a more than $100,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The City of Memphis is hoping that the work can begin in July to remove the 10 residential buildings as well as one commercial building. The private properties owners will contribute $500 to the cost of building removal with the commercial property owner responsible for 20% of the cost of that individual project.

Red Rock submitted a bid of $71,000 for the complete project. The next lowest bid was $109,000 from Wright Contracting of Ottumwa.

With $82,700 in grant funding earmarked for demolition, that left more than $11,000, which the Memphis City Council agreed to utilize for a 12 and possibly 13th properties. Some of the residential demolitions came in as low as $3,000, with the most expensive property at $11,500.

Great Plains Asbestos Control of Kearney, NE, was awarded the contract for asbestos removal from the properties at a price of $7,400.

Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission will receive $4,675 for site inspections and an additional $13,308 as the grant administrator.