The Scotland County Fair Board is now seeking candidates for the 2019 Scotland County Fair Royalty contest.

Organizers are now looking for young girls ages 10-12 (by July 8, 2019) to enter the Little Miss contest and girls ages 13-16 (by July 8, 2019) to enter the Junior Miss contest. Young women between the ages of 17-22 are eligible to enter the queen contest and the winner will be able to represent Scotland County at the 2019 Missouri State Fair. All contestants must be a Scotland County resident.

The contestants will compete on July 8, 2019 at 7 pm during the Scotland County Fair. A meeting will be held on June 3, 7 p.m. at the Scotland County Fair Grounds Art Hall for anyone who is interested in being a contestant.

For more information please call 660-341-8558.