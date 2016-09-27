The framers of the U.S. Constitution combined the best political ideas of the past to create a form of government intended to protect the rights of freedom, liberty and equality. A great deal of emphasis is placed on the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and rightly so. It is equally important to be reminded of the responsibilities that come with being a U.S. citizen. The following responsibilities are listed on the web site of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: Support and defend the U.S. Constitution; stay informed on local, state and national issues; participate in the local community; participate in the democratic process; respect and obey federal, state and local laws; respect the rights, beliefs and opinions of others; pay taxes honestly and on time on the federal, state and local level; serve on a jury when called upon; and defend the country if the need should arise. Immigrants to this country who are applying for citizenship learn about these responsibilities, and sometimes natural-born citizens also need to be reminded of the obligations of citizenship. Some of the responsibilities are legally required of every citizen, but all are important to ensure that America remains a free and prosperous nation. James Madison, often called the “Father of the Constitution,” dedicated his life to the principles of freedom and responsibility, and never lost sight of the fact that the preservation of freedom ultimately depends on the citizens and their exercise of personal and political responsibility.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution