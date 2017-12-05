Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, and its partners are pleased to announce the expansion of the Missouri Farm Bill Biologist Partnership with the hiring of three new positions throughout the state. The biologists – Wes Buchheit, Bryan O’Connor, and Wesley Hanks – will assist landowners in designing, developing, and funding habitat improvements on private lands through a unique partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Created in 2004, the Farm Bill Biologist Partnership has provided a valuable benefit across the country to landowners who are interested in voluntary conservation program enrollment. Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever biologists possess the knowledge of federal, state, and local programs to assist landowners in finding the right program to meet their personal habitat and land use goals. Since 2012, Missouri Farm Bill Wildlife Biologists have put over 150,000 acres of high quality wildlife habitat on the ground with Missouri landowners.

Wes Buchheit – Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist in Jackson, Missouri. Buchheit, a native of Perryville, will provide conservation assistance to farmers and private landowners in the state’s southeast region to directly benefit bobwhite quail, monarch butterflies and other upland wildlife species in the diverse 3-county area of Perry, Cape Girardeau, and Bollinger. He can be reached at wbuchheit@quailforever.org or 573-517-8860.

Bryan O’Connor – Working for Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever in Clark, Lewis, Knox and Scotland counties, O’Connor will be responsible for land management and conservation assistance throughout northeast Missouri. For more information about private lands conservation programs in northeast Missouri, contact Bryan O’Connor at boconnor@quailforever.org or 308-750-2267.

Wesley Hanks – Working in Washington, Franklin, and Warren counties, Hanks will be assisting private landowners with Farm Bill programs. Hanks comes to us from the Missouri Department of Conservation, where he has been working on several conservation areas since 2012. For more information about scheduling a farm visit, contact Wesley Hanks at whanks@quailforever.org or 573-301-9672.