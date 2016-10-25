by MDC Conservation Agent Michael Collins

The leaves are changing colors and some trees are losing most of their leaves, crop fields are being harvested and the deer are on the move. It appears that the fall has rolled in to stay, or at least that is what the hopes are for the majority of hunters. This coming weekend is the Early Youth Firearms Deer Season, and, before long, the November Portion of Firearms Deer Season will be in full swing. For some people, there is something to consider while they are sitting in their tree stand this fall.

Recently, I received a report of a bull elk in Scotland County. At this time, there is no evidence that it is an escaped captive bull elk or if it is, in fact, wild. Nonetheless, it is definitely an interesting occurrence in Scotland County, Missouri. Some questions have arisen – if it is legal, or illegal to harvest. Here in Missouri, we are currently in the restoration phase of building a healthy elk population. There is currently no season on elk and they are a protected species in Missouri. Therefore, harvesting one of these animals is illegal. If you are afield and see an elk, please contact the local Conservation Agent in the area you are hunting. Of course, here in Scotland County, contact Conservation Agent Michael Collins at (660)216-1374 or contact the Northeast Regional Office at (660)785-2420.

Currently, Missouri’s elk populations are concentrated in the Elk Restoration Zone, which is comprised in Carter, Shannon and Reynolds Counties – Elk are a species of Conservation Concern in Missouri due to habitat loss and overhunting by settlers. Before the coming of Europeans, elk, or wapiti, probably ranged over the entire region of what is now Missouri. By 1830, elk were becoming scarce; they eventually were limited to just the northwestern and southeastern parts of the state. By 1865, they were extirpated. Today, elk are being reintroduced, in large part, because of their popularity for hunting and ecotourism.