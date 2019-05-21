A proposed cellular tower on Lindell Street was the topic of conversation in a pair of meetings between a concerned citizens group and local government agencies.

Kevin Brown and Brent Walker addressed the Scotland County Commission and the Memphis City Council on May 15tth seeking relief for the planned construction of a the 300-foot tall tower that is expected to be built near a residential area on the west edge of the City of Memphis.

Brown, a local attorney, officially requested that both governmental bodies issue a six-month moratorium on any new “wireless support structure” allowable under Missouri Revised Statute 67.5102.

Brown noted that the City of Memphis appears to have an ordinance which establishes a 1/2-mile “buffer” zone around the City for the purpose of addressing possible “nuisances,” as such term is defined therein.

“There have been important questions posed as to what, if any, obligations the City may have to enforce its ordinance in the event that a tower constructed outside of the City’s boundaries, but within the buffer zone, constitutes a nuisance affecting City residents,” he told the council.

Brown noted the moratorium is permissible under Missouri law to provide a reasonable timeframe to take public comment on serious matters of public welfare, health, and safety; allow for expert analysis of the risks and liabilities arising from these types of projects; seek judicial determination of the rights and interests involved in the enforcement of the City’s nuisance ordinance; and perform due diligence with regard to any and all issues/concerns raised during this process.

“We need to make sure we get this right, not just on this particular tower, otherwise we create a much tougher road to hoe to keep it from happening again and again and again,” said Walker.

Walker encouraged the city to err on the side of caution, noting that concerns related to ice accumulation falling on neighboring property in the city, combined with more than 100% increase in lightning strikes impacting the neighboring properties not to mention declining property values caused by such nuisances, ought to be enough to motivate the city to issue the moratorium, if nothing else, to determine its liability.

“We need a moratorium to seek more information and to get some answers,” said Brown. “Let’s use some common sense here and get everyone at the table to talk this through before we are rushed into a decision that could have negative results for a lot of folks.”

The duo offered a similar presentation to the Scotland County Commission, seeking a moratorium based on the potential conflict with the city’s buffer zone.

Both bodies took the request under advisement pending additional legal counsel review.