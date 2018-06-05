Omicron Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi is coordinating the Scotland County Community Wide Garage Sale Friday through Sunday, June 8-10.

Maps of all the participating sales can be picked up at Casey’s General Store and Gas & More in Memphis. Look for balloons to denote participating sales.

As part of the weekend event, the Scotland County Food Pantry and the Clothes Closet will be hosting a dispersal event Saturday, giving away clothing items and shoes as well as excess food items, including canned goods, perishable items and frozen foods. The clean-up project is under the direction of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance as the two charitable entities look to disperse excess inventory.