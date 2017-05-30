The Memphis Community Players, Inc. will present Oklahoma! by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II on June 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Memphis Theatre. The performance is presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals in New York.

Oklahoma! is the first musical written by the team of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II. The musical is based on Lynn Riggs‘ 1931 play, Green Grow the Lilacs. The play, which is set in Oklahoma Territory outside the town of Claremore in 1906, is a spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys. It tells the story of cowboy Curly McLain, a handsome cowboy, and his romance with a beautiful farm girl Laurey Williams. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.

Cole and Lindsay Tippett will take the leads as Curly McClain, the charismatic cowboy, and Laurey Williams, a farmer’s daughter. Laurey lives with her sensible practical Aunt Eller, portrayed by Lori Fulk.

Slade McAfee will perform as cowboy Will Parker who is trying to win “wandering” Ado Annie Carnes, played by Katie Feeney, from his rival Ali Hakim (Duncan Carleton) the Persian peddler with an eye for the ladies. Joe Fulk takes the role of Ado Annie’s father Judge Andrew Carnes.

Evan Hite plays the dark, brooding farmhand Jud who longs for Laurey. Ariel Quenneville portrays Gertie Cummings, the character with an annoying giggle who has an eye for Curly.

David Carleton, Harlo Donelson, Jeff Dyer, Dan Hite, Brent Karhoff, and Jon Wullbrant are featured as cowboys, farmers, and ranchers. The younger cowboys and farmers are Ewan Carleton, Jaden Fuller, Quinton Shaffer, Reilly Shoemaker, and Eric Yarbrough.

Laurey’s friends include Micah Cooley, Clara Davis, Sadie Davis, Elizabeth Duzan, Claire Hite, Hannah Ross, Brooke Smith, Caroline Trump, and Erica Yarbrough.

Chorus members are Sheila Berkowitz, Amy Carleton, Schelle Cooley, Teresa Cotton, Trinity Davis, Lynnette Dyer, Autumn Huber, and Tara Huber.

Sheila Berkowitz is directing the performance. Lori Fulk is music director and Michael Fulk is the accompanist. Amy Carleton is the rehearsal pianist for the production.

Teresa Cotton, Mary Ann Kirkpatrick, Sarah Myers, JoAnn Peters, Debbie Seamster, Dallace and Bonnie Schumacher, Pam Shalley, Jan Slayton, and Kim Smith are members of the production staff.

Tickets for the performance are $10.00. Box Office hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily beginning Monday, June 5. Patrons may call 660 465-2277 for reservations as well.