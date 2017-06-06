In 1977 and again in 1993, the Memphis Community Players, Inc. presented “Oklahoma!”, the first musical written by the team of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II. This year will be the third production of show by the Players. The first show was presented in 1977 at the “old” Memphis Cinema. In 1993 the Company performed the show at the Scotland County High School in celebration of the 50th year of the “Oklahoma!” opening on Broadway.

Sheila Berkowitz, Harlo Donelson, Anna Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ann Luther, and Debbie Seamster, who are members of the cast and/or crew of this show, also worked with the two previous presentations. Teresa Cotton was a cast member of the 1993 production.

“Oklahoma!” is set in the Oklahoma territory in the early 1900’s. The musical tells the story of two pairs of sweethearts. Curly (Cole Tippett) is a cowboy who has trouble admitting his feelings to Laurey (Lindsay Tippett, as she does to him. Jud (Evan Hite), the hired hand at Laurey’s farm, tries to come between them. Ado Annie (Katie Feeney) is torn between Will Parker (Slade McAfee), a cowboy who has strong feelings for her, and Ali Hakim (Duncan Carleton), a peddler who’s a ladies’ man and really doesn’t want to marry her.

The 2017 production of “Oklahoma!” will be held June 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Memphis Theatre. Tickets for the performance are $10.00. Box Office hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (Monday through Friday) beginning Monday, June 5. Box Office hours for Saturday, June 10, will be from 10:30-1:30. Patrons may call 660 465-2277 for reservations during box office hours.