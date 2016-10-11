The community fall blood drive for the American Red Cross was held on October 4th at the Memphis First Baptist Church. The drive drew in 82 people willing to donate blood and from these participants 72 units were collected.

Community participation was down considerably from our previous blood drive when 108 units were collected. This is understandable given that it was a beautiful day in the midst of harvest time. The collection goal for the fall drive was set at 100 units of blood. This increase in our goal allowed the Red Cross to send more workers and more cots, which greatly reduced the time donors waited before donating. Your local volunteers and Red Cross staff realize that this has been a problem in the past. With the numbers of donors down and the increase in number of cots, there was no time for lines to form. People were taken back to gather their information and prepare them to donate as quickly as they came in the door. The goal will remain at 100 units for the next two drives, which should greatly reduce the waiting time for donors; however, if we fall short of our goal, the number of cots and workers will once again be reduced and waiting times will likely increase.

The Red Cross and local volunteers want to encourage donors and prospective donors to take time out to donate blood. We will do all we can to make your donation an enjoyable experience and get you through the process quickly and safely. Although we were down in numbers there were six first-time donors: Meagan Arnold, Megan Holt, Annie Hyde, Leonard Martin, Meghan McKee and Liz Zahn. Congratulations to all the first-time donors and may it begin a lifelong habit of giving to this lifesaving cause.

The following individuals are recognized for reaching the important donor goals. Shane Martin and Romaine M. Oberholtzer were awarded one-gallon pins. Calvin C. Hoover and Lynford G. Martin earned their two-gallon pins. Three-gallon pins were awarded to Sharon Bradley and Scott Westhoff. Galen H. Weiler earned his five-gallon pin, and Rebecca M. Martin was awarded a twelve-gallon pin, which is the equivalent of 96 units. Congratulations to all these faithful donors for reaching their respective goals.

Thanks to The United Methodist Church of Memphis for donating homemade cookies, to Community Bank for donating sandwiches, J’s Foods for donating orange juice, Pizza Hut for donating personal pan pizzas to our student donors and to all the wonderful ladies of the Hospital Auxiliary and others for their hospitality and all they do to make our blood drives run smoothly, and a special thanks to all the donors. God bless!