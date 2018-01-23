The Community Blood Drive held on January 9th brought in sixty-one units of blood for the American Red Cross. Three local high school students, Jena Frederick, Conner Harrison, and Elizabeth Preece, added their names to the donor’s list. Congratulations to these first-time donors. May their efforts encourage other students, staff, and faculty to consider giving to this life-saving cause.

The following individuals are recognized for reaching their respective donor goals: Harley D. Saulmon, another local high school student, was awarded a one-gallon pin and retired teacher, Carol McCabe, earned her five-gallon pin. Additionally, Sam Fredrick and Bruce Childress ere awarded seven- and eight-gallon pins, respectively. Thank you to all who came out and gave to help save lives. Giving blood is quick and easy and a great way to make a real difference in people’s lives.

Special thanks are in order to the Bank of Memphis for the generous supply of homemade cookies, Exchange Bank for providing sandwiches for all donors and J’s Food for providing orange juice to all donors. Also, a very special thanks to all our local volunteers who are consistently committed in their service to make this event possible