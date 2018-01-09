During the winter of 1775-1776 more and more Americans came to believe that cutting all ties with Great Britain was the wisest course of action. A small pamphlet called Common Sense sparked enthusiasm for independence. The author was Thomas Paine, an English tradesman who had been in America for only a year. Common Sense challenged the authority of the British government and the royal monarchy. In the first work to openly ask for independence from Great Britain, Thomas Paine used plain language that appealed to the common people of America. Paine insisted that he offered nothing more than “simple facts, plain arguments, and common sense.” His small pamphlet was so forceful and convincing that 120,000 copies were sold in three months. George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and other Patriots joined in spreading Paine’s viewpoint. Paine argued for independence on economic grounds, appealed to American pride, and heaped criticism on King George III. After the publication of Common Sense, public opinion shifted sharply toward independence. The final ties binding the American colonies to Great Britain began to unravel in the spring and summer of 1776. First, the Continental Congress opened American ports to the trade of all nations except Britain, which in effect was a declaration of economic independence. That action was followed by Richard Henry Lee’s proposal that the colonies should be free and independent. Shortly after, Congress appointed a committee to prepare a document declaring independence. Thomas Paine and his small pamphlet helped pave the way for the Declaration of Independence.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution