The Scotland County Fair has a long tradition of farm-related activities and 2019 will stick to that theme while still being able to branch off into a new event.

Tuesday evenings grandstand event will offer to tickle guests funny bone while sticking to the agriculture background of the event. Comedian Jerry Carroll will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. to entertain the grandstands.

Carroll, who grew up in North Carolina, offers an act centerered around down-home, blue collar humor delivered in a fast-paced, high-energy style that has entertained the likes of Iowa and Arkansas Farm Bureaus just to mention a few stops on his coast-to-coast travels throughout the United States and Canada.

Carroll has hosted a pair of television shows “Fishing for Laughs” and “Amazing America”, both featured on the Sportsman Channel.

Since he started his comedy act, Carroll has entertained at events ranging in size from 20 spectators to 20,000 performing for local fire department fundraisers up to the Minister’s of Provincial Parliament at the Royal York in Toronto, Canada.

Carroll relies on his life on the family farm, raising tobacco, corn, small grain, soybeans, cattle and hogs, to share stories with his crowds about his grandfather, kids, grandkids and everyday life that have cracked up even some of the hardest to please crowds.

Guests Tuesday evening will enjoy tales of feeding hogs, raising crops, and keeping the farm equipment together with duct tape, bailing wire, and WD-40. Hear how Jerry’s wife hooked a Red Angus while pond fishing and how he barely survived a farm safety mishap that ripped his bib overalls clean off! Where else are you going to find a full-time farmer and professional comedian who can deliver non-stop laughs?

Following the comedy act, the entertainment will transition into the KSMO Horse Pull to round out a full evening of fun at the Scotland County Fair.