I sit here bundled against the cold with two dogs at my feet, listening to my toddler laugh as he plays in the bathroom sink. Yes, he has figured out how to move the dog food bin to the counter and climb on it to give himself access to the wettest and “funnest” game ever. I know there will be a bit of cleanup, but for now, I have a few moments to myself and he really is so joyful that it’s hard to see the negative. Melany here, writing during blizzard conditions that seemed impossible just yesterday.

Truthfully, I love snow. I grew up in New England and spent my college years in Maine, where snow makes up the better part of the year. In fact, I have found there isn’t quite enough snow in the Midwest for my taste. Well, maybe it’s not about the snow specifically, but that there aren’t enough mountains to downhill ski. I know there are other ways to enjoy the snowy weather. Plenty of Rabbits cross-country ski with enthusiasm, although, to me, it just feels like running while all bundled up. There is also sledding a-plenty around here. In fact, days before this latest storm hit, Javi was already planning a sledding party for adults and kids alike to enjoy the brighter side of all this snow.

Snowy weather tends to get me in the holiday spirit and this storm nicely coincides with Christmas songs hitting the airwaves. Although, at Dancing Rabbit, we are less into the consumerism of the holiday season, we certainly do enjoy the gratitude and connection aspects. For Thanksgiving, the tri-communities (Dancing Rabbit Ecovillage, Red Earth Farms, and Sandhill Farm) came together for the annual potluck dinner where we shared both blessings and food. After dinner, the Milkweed Mercantile hosted a dessert potluck featuring goodies such as vegan cherry pie, gluten-free apple crisp, pumpkin cheesecake, and good old-fashioned brownies. Even though I couldn’t imagine even one more bite after my hefty Thanksgiving meal, I managed to sample more than a few of these treats.

Coming together with my friends during the holiday season helps me to focus on the gifts in my life. I am so grateful for my loving and healthy family, my warm home, and my friends that support and inspire me. It feels important to remember the good in the world, although I find that to be difficult at times. When I hear about weather-related tragedies around the world and think about the new report from the IPCC about how dire the climate situation really is, I can go into a tailspin of fear and despair. I find myself leaning on others during these hard times and I am grateful to be reminded of all the amazing things we are doing at Dancing Rabbit and through the Center for Sustainable and Cooperative Culture at Dancing Rabbit that result in real change in the world.

It is connection with others that is the true heart and spirit of the holiday season. Whether it is a sledding party, an impromptu dance party, or helping to quickly plant daffodil bulbs before a snowstorm hits, the gift of connection and service is an old, almost forgotten tradition that we practice daily in this little village in the Midwest. I hope this holiday season, you, too, find yourself surrounded by those that support and inspire you to be your best self.

