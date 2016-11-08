Incumbent Danette Clatt survived a strong challenge from Independent candidate Carl Trueblood and Democrat Tom O’Donnell to retain her seat on the Scotland County Commission. The Republican received 456 votes for reelection as Eastern District Commissioner. Trueblood and O’Donnell each received 288 votes in a tight race.

That was the lone contested race on the local ballot, heavy on incumbents.

First Circuit Judge Gary Dial, the lone Democrat on the local ballot, was reelected with 1,628 votes.

David Wiggins was reelected as Western District Commissioner with 802 votes while Wayne Winn returns as Sheriff with 1,697 votes. Jeff Davis was reelected as County Coroner with 1,677 votes while Patty Freburg received 1,696 votes to remain as Public Administrator and Jim Ward received 1,615 votes to be reelected as County Assessor.

District 4 State Representative Craig Redmon received 1,677 votes in Scotland County. The Republican was running unopposed and will return to Jefferson City to serve the region.