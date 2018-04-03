HELP WANTED – Department Manager at Memphis Farm and Home. 8-5, Monday – Saturday with a day off. Benefits and Paid Vacation. Apply in person only.

WANTED – Yards to mow in the Memphis area. Years of experience. References available. Lisa Grubb. 660-341-0112.

FOR SALE – Browning NWTF 3: Gold Hunter 28” barrel, full camouflage. Bought new, one owner, box included. Paid $850 new, asking $500 OBO. CASH SALE. Call evenings/weekends only, 660-216-3150.

TV SERVICES – Remember free TV? Cut the cable! Discard the dish! Facilitator Express installation and set-up of streaming TV, ROKU, etc. (your equipment). $35.00 service call for Memphis and surrounding area. Free telephone consultation: 660-465-2122.

WANTED – Yards to mow. Been in business since 1987. Call 660-341-1867. Leave message if no answer.