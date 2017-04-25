GARDEN TILLERS FOR SALE – Rear and front tine tillers. All makes and sizes. Lots of Troy Bilts. Kahoka, MO 660-216-1809.
FARMER’S MARKET – Each Thursday starting May 4, 2017 at Memphis Medical Building (SC Hospital). 2:00-6:00 p.m. Vendors welcome to join us.
JUST ARRIVED – Garden Seed, Seed Potatoes and Onion Sets are in at Countryside Flowers. 465-8521.
HOUSE FOR RENT – Three bedroom house in Memphis. No Smoking. Call 660-341-4819.
FOR SALE – Fresh homegrown asparagus. Call 660- 945-3020.
FOR SALE – Green Mountain Pellet Grill, Daniel Boone Model. Works perfect. Paid over $600, will take $500, OBO. Still 1½ year guarantee remaining. Includes grill cover and a bag of pellets. Contact Richard Harper at 660-328-6216 or 660-341-4327.
FOR SALE – 4 plots in the New Catholic Cemetery, Edina, Section NE West half F11. Good location in upright stone section. 660-627-1688.
MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – Friday, April 28 (8-4) and Saturday, April 29 (8-12). Tons of shirts and dresses, shoes and coats, boys’ and girls’ clothes up to 2T, new infant caps, changing table, high chair, car seats, sweeper, Cabella’s Camp Chairs, rocking chair/ottoman, grill (propane), meat grinder, baked goods and much more. One mile west of Memphis, Good Residence. Beside Ed’s Machinery.
