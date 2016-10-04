FOR RENT – Two bedroom mobile home with addition. Located on spacious lot and includes storage shed and clothesline. Available in October. $350/month plus one month’s deposit. 660-216-0643.

GARAGE SALE – Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6, 7, and 8 at Rutledge Pavilion, Rutledge, MO. 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pots, pans, linens, Tupperware, teacups, etc.

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – October 7-8, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Beside CAM Rummage in Rutledge. Lots of clothes and shoes. All sizes boys and girls. Good – Martin.

GARAGE SALE – Friday, October 9, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. 329 N. Lincoln. Furniture, antiques, wooden benches, patio chairs, home décor, sewing machine, fabric, bedspreads, pillows, kitchen cart, misc. M. Paris

SIX FAMILY GARAGE SALE – Fri. and Sat., Oct. 7 and 8, 8:00 a.m.-? Rutledge Fire Dept., Rutledge, MO. Baby clothes, lots of shirts and dresses, furniture, lots of misc. Good and Musser