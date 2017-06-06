FARMER’S MARKET – Each Thursday starting May 4, 2017 at Memphis Medical Building (SC Hospital). 2:00-6:00 p.m. Vendors welcome to join us.

HOUSE FOR RENT – Three bedroom house in Memphis. No Smoking. Call 660-341-4819.

FOR RENT – One bedroom apartment in Gorin. Utilities included. No pets. $400.00/month plus deposit. Call 660-465-2975.

GARAGE SALE – Saturday, June 10, 2017 (7 a.m. to ?) 208 W. North St., Memphis. Furniture, automotive, fishing, tools, art, hunting, misc.

GARAGE SALE – Saturday, June 10, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. South Main Street, Behind Weiler Auto Parts, Memphis.

BACK YARD SALE – Friday, June 16, 2017 120 North Lincoln St., Memphis. (8:00 a.m. to ?) TV, freezer containers, sewing supplies, jelly jars, pint jars, new drapes, new clock radio, flower pots, and much, much more. Canceled in case of rain.

YARD SALE – 217 Huntington St. Friday, June 9 (8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) Girls’ clothes (3T-7/8), women’s clothes (XXS-medium), household items, home décor, knick knacks and miscellaneous items.

YARD SALE – Friday, June 9th (8-5) and Saturday, June 10th (8-12). From Memphis: Go east, down Rt. U, five miles, watch for signs, Musgrove. Boys (3T-4T), Girls (5T-6T), Womens (XL), Mens (XL), Powerwheels Truck, two dressers, secretariat, twin bed, baby items, winter coats, name brand items, bookshelf, toys, kids’ bake sale and lemonade.

FOR SALE – Retro vintage stereo equipment and tons of old ammo. This Friday and Saturday at Bullet Stop – Hartford-815-742-4867.

FOR SALE – 500 round bricks of 22 ammo $25, 22 pocket pistols (new) $125 – Bullet Stop – Hartford – 815-742-4867.

FOR SALE – Mossberg 22 auto rifle (new) $99.00, 12 gauge trap loads $50, 9mm ammo $8.99 – Bullet Stop – Hartford – 815-742-4867.

FOR SALE – Ruger MK III 22 target pistol with bull BBL and two clips (new) $239.00 – Bullet Stop – Hartford, MO – 815-742-GUNS.

FOR SALE – Bulk 223 ammo $325/1,000, New AR-15 rifles $425.00, Magpul AR-15 Mags $10.00 – Bullet Stop – Hartford – 815-742-4867.

FREE COOKOUT – Give-A-Ways, Live Bands – Cheap Ammo – Factory Reps – Ammo Dude – Rides for Kids – June 9th & 10th – Bullet Stop.