HELP WANTED – Department Manager at Memphis Farm and Home. 8-5, Monday – Saturday with a day off. Benefits and Paid Vacation. Apply in person only.

HELP WANTED – Scotland County Sheriff’s office seeks Office Manager. Must be 18 with no felony record. Clerical position that includes dispatching. Office skills and computer knowledge are a must. Apply at the Sheriff’s office Monday-Friday, 8-4.

JUST ARRIVED – Garden Seed, Seed Potatoes and Onion Sets are in at Countryside Flowers. 465-8521.

WANTED – Private property in Scotland or Clark County, MO for archery hunting privileges for October 26 – Nov. 8, 2018. Will pay fair $. Please call 609-294-2034.

MOVING SALE – May 11th and 12th (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) 403 N. Main, Memphis. Everything must go. Household and garage items.

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – Friday, May 11 (8:30 a.m. – ?) Baby boy clothes (0-3 and on up to size 7, lots of shirts). Baby girl clothes, three high chairs, baby swing, shirts and dresses, sweeper, electric stove, duck eggs and more. Four miles north of Memphis then ½ mile on BB to Good residence. Rain or shine!

GARAGE SALE – Earl and Thelma Martin residence, May 11th (starts at 7:00 a.m. – ?). South on 15 to Rt. D, then west three miles. Lots of boys and men shirts, jackets, sewing machine and cabinet, metal jelly cupboard, Taste of Home cookbooks, china teacups, MUCH MISC. Multi-family sale.

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY YARD AND BAKE SALE – May 11th and 12th (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.). Across from Rutledge Car Wash. Baked goods, lots of dishes, knick knacks, tupperware, bread machine, king cutter, picnic basket, barious size clothing, flowers, and lots of misc.

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – May 11th and 12th (7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.) 4 ½ miles north on Rt. 15, ½ mile west on CC, Kenneth Good residence. Hanging baskets, flower and vegetable plants, ringer washer, 55 gallon barrels, rocking baby bed, iron, four liter deep fryer, crock pot, truck tool box, bolt bin, 20 cubic ft. fridge, 56 inch dresser with mirror, Riccor vacuum sweeper, five drawer dresser, Coleman ice chest, wooden chairs, cake, donuts, pies. Dresses, big ‘n’ tall shirts, boy clothing (0-9 months), old doors, and more!