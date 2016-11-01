GARAGE SALE – 205 Edgewood Ave. Glidewell. Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, 8a.m. – 4p.m. Clothes, baby furniture, and misc. items.

GARAGE SALE – Rutledge, MO, South of Rutledge Meats. Thursday-Saturday, November 3-5, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tupperware, Hens-on-Nest, linens, ets. I Moved! I.W.

GARAGE SALE – 314 S. Adams, Memphis, Thursday (Nov. 3) and Friday (Nov. 4), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Four golf cart tires, two girls’ nearly new bicycles, cedar hope chest, four red metal lawn chairs, dishes, books, and misc.

GARAGE SALE – Monroe Family, Thursday (Nov. 3) 5p.m.-?, Friday (Nov. 4) 8a.m.-5p.m., Saturday (Nov. 5) 8a.m. – Noon. Clothes (kids and adults), antique furniture, glassware, knickknacks, and books.

FOR SALE – 1949 John Deere A with good tires and three point hitch, $2800.00. 660-216-5281.

SNOW REMOVAL and SALT SERVICE – Snow removal and salt service available. Robert Owings. 660-341-0266.