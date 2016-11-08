FOR SALE – 1949 John Deere A with good tires and three point hitch, $2800.00. 660-216-5281.
FOR SALE – 20 Acres, outside Memphis city limits, blacktop AA, newer fences, pond, excellent building site or pasture. 660-883-5648 after 8 p.m.
SNOW REMOVAL and SALT SERVICE – Snow removal and salt service available. Robert Owings. 660-341-0266.
