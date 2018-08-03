The Scotland County R-1 Class of 1988 held their 30th class reunion on July 27-28, 2018. On Friday night, classmates and their families met at the Legion Park for a BBQ and carry in dinner. On Saturday afternoon more classmates gathered at the Willows north of Downing for visiting, looking at pictures, taking pictures and reminiscing. A catered meal was enjoyed later in the evening. Pictured in the back row (L to R) are Michael Cole, Daryn Triplett, Jamie Triplett, Laverne Isringhausen, and Donnie Gibson. Front row (L to R) are Nancy (Harrelson) Shearer, Alisa (Forrester) Kigar, Sally (Wiggins) Plowman, Tara Shultz, Tera (Johnson) Morales, Shani (Waibel) Bollin, Billie (Orton) Childress, Joni (Simpson) Campbell, Lori (Scott) Ruckman, Sheri (Kerr) Sbragia , Patricia (Nichols) Weekley, Lana (Shelley) McRobert and Rodney Sprague.