The 1967 Class of Gorin R-III was honored at this year’s Gorin Alumni Banquet on October 14, 2017. Also honored were the 60 year class of 1957 and the 70 year class of 1947. The evening began with the doors opening at 4:30 in the old Gorin High School gym. Despite some heavy rain at times, a large number of alumni and friends made it out to celebrate with old friends and classmates.

Billy Davis, class of 1969, called the Banquet to order with a welcome to everyone present. Larry Daniels, class of 1968 and a Vietnam veteran, led the pledge of Allegiance.

The blessing was given by Leon Buford before a wonderful meal of roast beef and baked chicken was served by Steve’s Catering of Kahoka.

The secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report were located on the tables and were approved by those present.

It was voted to have the present slate of officers serve for another year; Billy Davis, president; Connie Ward, vice president; Mary Lou Kraus, secretary; Leon Buford, treasurer. As Board of Directors we have Elaine Forrester, Sherrie McMillen, Hazel Buford, and Paul Tague. It was also voted to have the 2018 Alumni in Gorin again if possible.

Donna Bailey gave the roll call of alumni. A memorial to the alumni lost since last year was given by Allen and Louise Fitzgerald. Those alumni who were deceased since last year were: Mary Sue Dauma Carder (1944), Norma Sprague Fountain (1945), Bruce Tague (1947), Don Pence (1949), Robert Brown (1953), Hazel Cunningham Bradley (1956), MarViann Miller Greenley (1956), Bruce Jones (1958), Jack Pence (1960), Miriam Rogers Lammert (1972), and Charles Ammons (1978). Dennis Strong sang a special memorial for his sister-in-law, Miriam.

The honor class of 1947 had one present, Lucille Hill Triplett. The class of 1957 had Geraldine Peterson Davis, Oren Erickson, and Charlene Pulliam Garmon.

The 50 year class of 1967 was blessed to have 100% of the living graduates in attendance. Those who were there to represent the class of 1967 were: James and Kim Brown, Lester Clark, Peggy (Parsons) Cumby, Dean and Marsha (Austin) Davis, Vickie (Miler) Dodge, Phyllis (Atwater) George, Linda (Peterie) Hymes, Maynard Johnston, Robert and Joni Kraus, Chuck and Vickie (Herring) Lubbert, Billy Myers and Sue, Tonya (Kapfer) Oberling, Bonnie (Kiekel) Stickler, Dennis and Vicki (Rogers) Strong.

Others enjoying the evening were: Verlee (Chambers) Dauma, Terry Arnold, Don Tague, Virginia (Chambers) Woods, Phyllis Heckethorn, Lucille (Hill) Triplett, Debbie Sears, Loyd and Louise Gordy, Mildred (Erickson) Pence and guests, Ruth Tague, Lois (Calvert) Humes, Wesley and Helen (Sprague) Knupp, Orville and Johanna (Peterson) Steele, Janis (Dieterich) Theel, Lindsey, Sammy, and Jennah, Vera Ann (Tague) Crandal, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Roger and Mooreen Holton, Helen (Peterson) Bissel, Don and Mary Anna (Egbert) Troutman, Cecil Boyer, Brenda Miller, Keith and Ruth Ann (Colton) Boyer, George Egbert, Bertha (Epperson) Bibby, Ronnie Boyer, Doris (Priebe) Day, Patty (Egbert) Golbricht, Dean and Beverly Tibbs, Geraldine (Peterson) Davis, Oren and Celina (Laverty) Erickson, Fred and Charlene (Pulliam) Garman, Kenny and Sherrill (Tague) Clatt, Alan Erickson, Allen and Louise (Shriver) Fitzgerald, Sharon (Pence) Thomas, Clayton and Carol (Tibbs) Hustead, Chuck and Carol Lynn (Hartman) Williams, Joe Eddie and Joyce (Noble) Harvey, Judy (Noble) Bradley, Bob Garrett, Patty (Colton) Howard, Linda (Tague) Brown, Raymond Burr, Diane Burr, Dave and Jane (Price) Clark, Beverly (Jansssen) Dieterich, Mary Dieterich, Ralph and Betty Erickson, Dale and Barbara (Jones) Ruth, Murl and Brenda Simler, Linda Carol (Norton) Davidson, Carla Hall, Rollie Dorsey, Kenny Mayfield, Leon and Hazel (Herring) Buford, Sterling and Elaine (Ewing) Forrester, Adrian Rogers, Janet (Smith) Swann, Carol Rogers, Gary and Patty (Herring) Arnold, Dean and Marsha (Austin) Davis, Nancy (Tague) Platz, Barbara (Kiekel) Swearingen, Ray and Connie (Ward) Ward, Donna (Tague) Bailey, Sam Berendzen, James and Connie (Erickson) Balfour, Larry and Darlene Daniels, Charley and Joleen (Musgrove) Davis, Ray and Sharon (Beye) Flint, Mary Jo Morris, Cecil Parsons, Billy and Ronda Davis, Dennis and Mary Lou (Tague) Kraus, Carleen (Musgrove) Orton, Mark and Dana (Musgrove) Glasscock, John and Kathie (Clark) McPherson, Clifton and Reta (Musgrove) Stott, Ralph and Carol Armstrong, Duane and Sandy Arnold, Ronald and Sandy Kiekel, Stuart and Candee (Steele) Musgrove, Marena (Kapfer) Howard, Debra (Tague) Heck, Sherrie (Findley) McMillen, Mike Parrish, Cathy (Herring) Webster, Chrissy Myers, Donetta (Norton) Fountain, Cathy (Norton) Belter, Larry and Kim Clark, Gary and Diane (Tague) Gannon, Sherrie Peterson, Randy Thomas, David Tague, Carla Hunter, Jan Howell, and Paul and Diane Tague.