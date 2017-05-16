A few close friends from the class of 1964 gathered at Keith’s Café on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 to enjoy a tasty meal and some good company. Pictured here on the front row are: Neta Phillips Libby Durking, Kawalski, Karen Gaffney Grubb, and Mary Linda Ludwick Harris. Standing in the back are: Stanley Barker, Mary Ann Egar Gundy, Chipper Harris, Mary Ellen Clark Beeler, LeAnn Childress Carl, Freddie Henderson, Russell Grubb, Larry Millet, and Dorsey Swearingen.