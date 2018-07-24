EAST PEORIA, IL – Kyle Clark, of Baring, was named to the Illinois Central College Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester. Students receiving the Dean’s List honor earned a 3.5 – 3.99 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Posted on July 24, 2018 at 3:46 pm
Categories: Honor Lists
