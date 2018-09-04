The 33rd annual Clark County Mule Festival will be held September 14, 15, and 16 at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Main gate admission will be $5 per person for a commemorative button or wrist band, good for the entire event.

The front gate will be open all day and evening though out the week before. Children 10 and under get in free. Also, the box seats in the grandstand are being sold. Contact Laurie Hamner for more information. All other seating is first come first serve. People from all over the United States come to the mule and craft show.

For more information contact Mike Schantz, Becki Krueger, Kathy Williams, Doris Courtney, or Debbie Logsdon or visit http://clarkcountymulefestival.com

The weekend features Missouri’s state animal, the mule. Friday, September 14th will feature mule games at 11 a.m., mule polo starting at 5:30 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by mule and cattle classes such as break away roping, steer daubing, steer doctoring, goat tying, team sorting, and roping.

Saturday will have an all-day mule show with the mule pull at noon and a rodeo at 7 p.m.

Sunday will also have a series of different events. The festival has area crafts, flea markets, tack vendors, food, morning trail rides on Saturday and Sunday, coloring contest for area children, kids contests on Friday afternoon, raffles for $1,000 and a quilt, and Sunday church services.

The week begins with campers from all over the Midwest coming in to set up on the fairgrounds. Campsites are not available until noon on Sunday, September 9. There are no reservations made in advance. Parking spots are first come first serve. Those campers with mules or horses will be parked on the infield.

All equine must have current Coggins papers and out of state health papers, if applicable, when entering the front gate. For stalls contact Becki Krueger. Payment fees will be in advance plus $10.00 deposit.

There will be a camper Dutch oven open campfire cook-off on Thursday, September 13th for all registered campers. See Becki Krueger, Kathy Williams, or office for rules. Categories will be chili and stew. There will be a free week of camping at the 2019 mule festival for the category winners. There will be a registered camper only drawing at 5 p.m. on Friday for a custom sign. And look for the golden mule shoe for a prize the week of the Mule Festival.

On Thursday afternoon, mules and wagons will travel to the Clark County Nursing Home to give rides to the residents. And on Wednesday, Pre-K and Head Start children will be given wagon rides and treats.

A fish fry meal will be held on September 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the 4-H pavilion (on right of the main gate). These proceeds will go to youth in Clark County.

Friday morning the main office will open selling souvenirs, displaying the coloring contest, raffles, and festival history memorabilia. The vendors will also open at 8 a.m. with many crafts, many varieties of food, and flea marketers. Children events will be held Friday afternoon at the 4-H outside arena.

On Saturday morning, the trail ride begins at 7 a.m. at the north end of the infield. Vendors open at 8 a.m. The mule show starts in front of the grandstand at 10 a.m. with the Clark County High School band performing. This is followed by the mule grand entry. Competition is open to everyone with a mule. Winners are awarded handmade trophies and ribbons. Following the mule show is a series of timed events for mules such as musical carpets, pantyhose race, monkey in a tree, back to back race, mule jumps, and more. The mule pull will be held at noon. The mule rodeo will start Saturday night at 7 p.m. with all the exciting thrills of any rodeo. Come early to get the best seats. Also, this year there will be a local band, Dark Horse, performing in the 4-H barn after the rodeo.

During the mule show on Saturday, there will be a prize give away for all show contestants featuring items given by area businesses that support the mule festival. Drawings will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Sunday’s events will begin with a trail ride starting at 7 a.m. at the north end of the infield. At 8 a.m. the crafts, vendors, and office will open. Church service will be held at 8:00 a.m. in the grand stand by the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys. The mule show starts at 10:00 a.m. with the grand entry followed by the costume contest. halter class, and other events.

Some other interests are the coloring contest done by local elementary schools. These pages will be displayed in the main office during the week of the festival. There will also be drawings for a $1,000 and a western mule, queen size quilt (1 chance for $1 and six for $5). Members are selling chances now thru the week of the festival. The quilt is on display at the library with chances sold there also. Drawings winners will be announced on Sunday around noon.

“This year’s Mule Festival is one of America’s best down home entertainment and should be more fun than ever,” said volunteer Debbie Logsdon. “We hope you can make it over to enjoy Missouri’s state animal and have a good time. Happy trails!”