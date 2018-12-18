Will Fromm drives through the Clark County defense for two points.

Because of a state football playoff run, Clark County had to postpone its basketball season opener earlier this year versus Scotland County.The wait didn’t help the Tigers any, as Clark County rolled to a 66-36 victory on Monday night in Memphis.

Clark County forced SCR-I out of a zone defense early with some sharp shooting from behind the three-point line. The Indians locked down leading scorer Will Fromm, holding him scoreless in the opening period as the Tigers were also without starter Parker Triplett who missed the game due to illness. Jared Dunn picked up the slack, scoring nine points for the Tigers who trailed 24-9 at the end of one quarter of play.

Fromm opened the second period with a basket in the paint before Jace Morrow canned a deep three-pointer to cut the deficit to 26-14 early in the second period. That was as close as SCR-I would get as SCR-I went the rest of the period without a field goal, allowing Clark County to extend the margin to 38-18 at the half.

Kaden Anders gave the home crowd something to cheer about with an acrobatic three-point play midway through the third period but it was academic as the Indians rolled to the 66-36 victory.

Scotland County dropped to 2-6 on the year. Dunn and Fromm each scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.