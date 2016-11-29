Alex Hunolt goes up over the Clark County defender for two points during the Tigers’ season opener.

Alex Hunolt goes up over the Clark County defender for two points during the Tigers’ season opener.

Tuesday’s season opener for Scotland County was a game of spurts, and unfortunately for SCR-I, Clark County put together the final run en route to a 60-47 victory in Memphis.

Gage Dodge hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Tigers with a lead. His jumper later in the first period gave SCR-I an 8-7 advantage. But the Indians then went on a 12-0 run to close out the opening quarter and put Scotland County on the ropes, down 19-8.

Aaron Buford went to work in the second period, scoring 10 straight points to help trim the Indians lead to 20-19. Brett Monroe scored on the fast break before Lane Pence sank a free throw to knot the score at 24-24 at half time.

Buford continued to be too much for the Indians defense to handle, as he opened the third period with back-to-back buckets before finding Pence with a nice pass for a bucket in the paint. The senior point guard gave SCR-I its first lead since early in the first period when he scored on a drive to the bucket with 4:55 left on the clock to make the score 32-31.

Clark County regained the advantage before Pence scored on a drive to the bucket. On the next possession he broke down the defense off the dribble before finding Stephen Terrill open under the bucket for two points that put SCR-I on top 36-35.

Clark County again rallied, pulling ahead 42-40 to end the third period.

Elijah Cooley made a three-pointer to open the fourth period and retake the lead 43-42. But that proved to be the lone field goal of the final period for SCR-I. The Tigers managed just four free throws in the game’s final six minutes, allowing Clark County to close the game on a 16-3 run to post the 60-47 victory.

Aaron Buford led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points.

Aaron Buford led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points.

Buford finished with 19 points to lead Scotland County in scoring. Pence had seven points and Dodge had five points before leaving the game in the second