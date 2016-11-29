Tuesday’s season opener for Scotland County was a game of spurts, and unfortunately for SCR-I, Clark County put together the final run en route to a 60-47 victory in Memphis.

Gage Dodge hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Tigers with a lead. His jumper later in the first period gave SCR-I an 8-7 advantage. But the Indians then went on a 12-0 run to close out the opening quarter and put Scotland County on the ropes, down 19-8.

Aaron Buford went to work in the second period, scoring 10 straight points to help trim the Indians lead to 20-19. Brett Monroe scored on the fast break before Lane Pence sank a free throw to knot the score at 24-24 at half time.

Buford continued to be too much for the Indians defense to handle, as he opened the third period with back-to-back buckets before finding Pence with a nice pass for a bucket in the paint. The senior point guard gave SCR-I its first lead since early in the first period when he scored on a drive to the bucket with 4:55 left on the clock to make the score 32-31.

Clark County regained the advantage before Pence scored on a drive to the bucket. On the next possession he broke down the defense off the dribble before finding Stephen Terrill open under the bucket for two points that put SCR-I on top 36-35.

Clark County again rallied, pulling ahead 42-40 to end the third period.

Elijah Cooley made a three-pointer to open the fourth period and retake the lead 43-42. But that proved to be the lone field goal of the final period for SCR-I. The Tigers managed just four free throws in the game’s final six minutes, allowing Clark County to close the game on a 16-3 run to post the 60-47 victory.

Buford finished with 19 points to lead Scotland County in scoring. Pence had seven points and Dodge had five points before leaving the game in the second