The Memphis City Sanitation Service will be offering its annual fall residential bulk trash collection services again in September.

Residential customers of the City of Memphis may place bulk items at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on the following dates: normal weekly Tuesday residential customers on Wednesday, September 19th; and Friday residential customers on Wednesday, September 26th.

Acceptable bulk items include, but are not limited to televisions, microwaves, computers, small appliances such as toasters, coffee makers, etc., couches, tables, chairs and other furniture, bed springs and mattresses (must be dry), carpet and carpet pads (4ft sections and bundled), lawn furniture, large discarded toys, swing sets (dismantled), barbecue grills (no propane tanks), sinks and toilets, lawn mowers (with oil & gas removed).

Unacceptable bulk items include construction, demolition, or remodeling materials including but not limited to: concrete, bricks, rock, dirt, sheet rock, lumber and shingles. Other unacceptable items include: appliances, batteries, tires, liquids (such as paint, gas or oil), yard waste, vegetation, burnt residue, ashes, or small metal pieces.

There will not be a central dumpster available during the clean up this year. The roll off is paid for by city sanitation and had been offered at no extra cost to city residents. Overflow issues compounded by disposal of unaccepted bulk items were cited as reasons the dumpster would not be offered this fall. Organizers indicated alternate methods will be considered in the future to make the drop-off dumpster available for future bulk clean-up days.