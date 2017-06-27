COLUMBIA, MO – The City of Memphis municipal utilities services participated in a regional Improving Cybersecurity Workshop and Cyber Mutual Assistance Orientation, held by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA).

Memphis Utilities Superintendent Stacy Alexander attended the June 9 workshop in Columbia, among 42 representatives attending from 24 Alliance-member cities and utilities. The workshop was one of 14 regional cybersecurity workshops nationwide, sponsored by the American Public Power Association (APPA) and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

“The workshop was filled with information about very real threats and concerns,” said Duncan Kincheloe, President and General Manager of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. “Participants left with issues to consider for timely action in their local systems, or to discuss with other community leaders.”

Participants in the workshop joined in exercises and discussions to strengthen security of utility computer systems and critical infrastructure. Information was shared to help participants evaluate cyber threats and response measures, and discuss cyber resiliency and physical solutions, including advanced controls.

The second part of the workshop was an orientation to a Cyber Mutual Assistance program created by Homeland Security’s Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC). Mutual assistance, used by utilities to recover more quickly from natural disasters, can also be used to address cyber threats for utilities of all sizes.

The city is considering joining MPUA’s member municipal utilities participating in MPUA’s Cybersecurity Initiative. Overseen by N-Dimension Solutions, the service would provide continuous monitoring for intrusion detection and alerts, and security management to help identify areas of concern. The program also provides guidance to reduce vulnerabilities, and action steps to shut down threats and reduce damage in the event of a threat event.

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance is a multi-state association of more than 110 city-owned electric, water, gas, wastewater, and broadband utilities in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, and Kansas. MPUA provides support to its members in the areas of electric and natural gas supply, water and wastewater compliance, mutual aid disaster assistance, financing, safety training, and utility operations. MPUA also advocates on behalf of municipalities on utility issues at the national and state levels.