The board of the city of Downing convened at 6 p.m. on December 5, 2016 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Aldermen present were Dan Buford, Bill Anderson and Rodney Newland. Also present were Larry Smith and Carol Dryden.

Copies of the agenda, minutes from previous meeting, budget for 2017, water/waste-water report, deposit & disbursements and account balances were given to the board members.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Dan Buford and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes from previous meeting was made by Dan Buford and seconded by Dill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve bills was made by Dan Buford and seconded by Rodney Newland and carried unanimously.

Melody Whitacre of Northeast Regional Planning Commission reported she is going to help pursue a grant to upgrade the Downing water system. She informed the board they would need to get an engineer to complete a PER report before they can precede. She told the board DNR has a program to help secure funding. Carol will call and get the information needed.

Larry Smith discussed the different types of water meters that could be bought to replace the old ones.

Smith was informed about some roads that needed some work and also discussed a tube that is being run over and smashed. The board talked about ways to get this fixed and came up with a plan so this won’t happen in the future,

The cemetery received a gift from Betty Smith

The board discussed the budget for 2017. Bill Anderson made a motion to adopt the budget and seconded by Rodney Newland.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:15 p.m. was made by Rodney Newland and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk