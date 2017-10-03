The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on October 2, 2017, with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange and Gene Bruner, City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator Larry Smith.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the previous meeting, water/waste water report, deposits & disbursements, and account balances were given to those present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes from the previous meeting was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: Larry showed the board members the meter lid that we had drilled for the sensor for the new water meters we are getting and discussed the price of having it done. We will discuss it more next month and decide where to have it done.

We also talked about doing a survey for DNR on the outflow of the lagoon and will table this until next month.

Street Maintenance: We found we need a couple more loads of rock. Larry will get them ordered.

Old Business: Gene is going to do more checking in regard to getting the old, unlivable houses torn down so we can clean up the town.

New Business: Do we want to donate to the after prom program? It was decided to table this until next month and decide then. We discussed the old head start building; it really needs to be cleaned up and something done with it. We will decide next month what to do about it.

Complaints and Other Business that the Board Members have been made aware of by their constituents: There have been some complaints about all the flowers being removed from the cemetery. There is a sign stating that all flowers must be removed by July 14th. However, some people thought this did not include the hanging ones or the ones on the head stones. We will table this until next month and come up with an answer to this problem.

Positive Thoughts: The Board thought October came in very beautiful and feels things are moving along smoothly.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00 pm was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously. Submitted by Carol Dryden City Clerk