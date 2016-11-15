The board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on November 7, 2016 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Aldermen present were Dan Buford, Bill Anderson, Bob Garrett. Also present were Larry Smith and Carol Dryden.

Copies of the agenda, minutes from the previous meeting, budget for 2016, water/waste-water report, deposit and disbursements, and account balances were given to the board members.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Dan Buford, seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve minutes from previous meeting was made by Bob Garrett and seconded by Bill Anderson, and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Dan Buford and seconded by Bill Anderson, and carried unanimously.

Comments from visitors, John Gillum presented the city audit for 2015.

Water/waste-water, Larry Smith will be getting some rods so that meters can be found under the snow. Larry is checking on prices for redoing the meters. Carol will talk to Regional Planning about grants to upgrade the system.

Old/Unfinished Business had nothing to report.

New Business had none.

Complaints none reported.

Positive thoughts had nothing new to report.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 p.m. was made by Dan Buford and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk