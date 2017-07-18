The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on July 10, 2017 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, Gene Bruner, and Hannah Poe; City Clerk, Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator, Larry Smith.

Copies of the agenda, minutes from previous meeting, water/waste water report, deposits & disbursements and account balances were given to those present

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes from the presiding meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Visitors: Joe Webker, Schuyler County Sheriff came to talk to us about how we can get someone to patrol our town and help in the issuing of citations for the problems we are having with people not cleaning up their properties. Ben Gray, Attorney: came to talk to us about how we can legally go about getting the unlivable properties taken care f. He will be doing more research on this and get back to us.

Water/ Waste Water: Nothing to report.

Street Maintenance: We got some more rock delivered, still more to come. Several ditches around town need to be dug out so water can flow better when it rains.

Cemetery: Sold 2 plots to Junior and Millie Elliott. Received $30.00 from Darrell Downing for a memorial for Fred Havens. Received a donation to the cemetery for $100.00 from Arthur Robinson.

Old or Unfinished Business: Carol talked to Cheryl Elliott about the PER report and things are moving forward. Larry has been working on painting the parking lines.

New Business: Nothing to report.

Positive Thoughts: Trying to keep stepping forward toward getting improvements made in the town.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:20 was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk