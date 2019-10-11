The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Jobe Justice, Chris Feeney, and Jenny Aldridge. Others in attendance were: City Administrator Allen Creek; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Marshal Jeremy Head; Philip Wilson, McClure Engineering; Brian Fifer, McClure Engineering; Cantril Truck & Trailer representatives; citizen Laura Schenk; City Attorney Brett Bozarth; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

Water Plant Project Change Order

Philip Wilson, McClure Engineering, and Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander proposed a change order to the water plant project. Alexander recommended changing from welded steel tanks to stainless steel tanks. Alexander’s concern was the water plant would have to go through the winter months with one clear-well tank, due to the demolition of the other tank. Steel tanks have an epoxy coating that would have to be done again in 20 years at a current cost of $150,000 – $200,000 per tank. The stainless-steel tanks would not have the epoxy coating, but are an additional cost of $78,000. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Justice seconded to authorize Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander to sign a change order if the warranty of the stainless-steel tanks are at least 20 years. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Request Bids – Lake ShowMe Hay Ground & Cemetery Hay Ground

City Clerk Newman requested council approval to seek bids on hay ground located at the Cemetery and Lake ShowMe. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to request bids on the Cemetery hay ground and the Lake ShowMe hay ground. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Renew Contracts

Contracts presented for renewal were as follows:

Opening & Closing of Graves – Sam Redding

Lake ShowMe Hay Ground – Chris Mallett

Airport Hay Ground – Chris Mallett

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve renewal of the contracts for the 2020 calendar year. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

BILL NO. 19-17 – Approve Contract with Visu-Sewer

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading of Bill No. 19-17 – An Ordnance to approve a contract with Visu-Sewer. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading of Bill No. 19-17. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 19-17 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1133.

BILL NO. 19-18 – An Ordinance Approving a ROW Agreement with Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading of Bill No. 19-18 – An ordinance to approve a Rights-of-way agreement with Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to approve the first reading of Bill No. 19-18. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading of Bill No. 19-18. Alderman Justice moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 19-18 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1134.

Liquor License Application – Keith’s Café

A liquor license application from Keith’s Café for the sale of intoxicating liquor of all kinds by the drink and Sunday sales was presented for approval. Alderman Justice moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the application. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, all aye; Aldridge, abstained.

REPORTS

City Administrator

City Administrator Allen Creek presented three quotes for two dump beds on trucks in the water department and road and street department. Quotes received were as follows:

Maxwell Trailers & P/Up Accessories – Columbia, Missouri – $15,230.00

Cantril Truck & Trailer – Cantril, Iowa – $15,548.00

Knapheide Truck Equipment – Quincy, Illinois – $20,464.00

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to accept the bid from Cantril Truck and Trailer in the amount of $15,548.00. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye. (The Cantril Truck & Trailer bid provided more options).

Three quotes for two tilt trailers were presented for consideration as follows:

Cantril Truck & Trailer – Cantril, Iowa – $6,030.00

Carter’s Trailer Sales – Kirksville, Missouri – $5,925.00

Emel Sales – Baring, Missouri – $6,169.00

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to accept the bid from Cantril Truck and Trailer in the amount of $6,030.00. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye. (The Cantril Truck & Trailer bid was a 2020 model; the Carter’s Trailer Sales bid was a 2019 model).

Creek also presented quotes for safety equipment for the water and sewer department. Three quotes for a man lift were presented as follows:

Jendco Safety Supply, Inc. – $9,265.15

Industrial Safety Products – $9,902.08

Core & Main – $11,071.10

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to accept the bid from Jendco Safety Supply, Inc. in the amount of $9,265.15. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Quotes for shoring equipment were as follows:

Core & Main – $19,185.00

North East Shoring – $16,400.00

Iron Lot, LLC – $17,795.84

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to accept the bid from North East Shoring in the amount of $16,400.00. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Creek reported he would like to sell the old bucket truck. The truck is no longer useable for electrical work as the bucket is not certified. Council unanimously agreed.

Hamburg’s are expected next week to begin trimming trees. St. Clair surveying has been contacted for legal descriptions and sewer easements for various properties. An itemized cost to repair a damaged sewer line on South Adams on September 18th due to fiber in the line was presented to the council for their information. Creek stated he would continue to document any repairs of this kind.

Creek further reported crews have dug up the sewer on Short Street, replacing the line and repairing a protruding lateral; sewer jetting has begun; chip sealing project for the fall is almost complete; installed pad mount transformer at county shed; and speed bumps were installed at HUD Housing. Tri-County Electric has agreed to install a taller pole at the end of Browning Street so city crews can continue to switch over to a 7200v line. Crews are also working on framing in the new transformer at the substation and checking phasing with the other transformers, as well as working on hooking up the used 5000 kva transformer from Palmyra. Crews have also recently begun in-putting their fuel logs in the PubWorks fleet maintenance software. The water plant is currently closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday during construction.

Allen Garrett had attended a recycling conference in St. Louis last week. The conference fee and travel expenses were paid for by NEMO Regional Planning Solid Waste Management. Garrett was able to secure a few new contacts for recycling and is following up with each for more information. Creek reported he is gathering more information on a baler that would produce a 1000 lb. bale of plastic.

Creek requested permission to try out a GPS vehicle tracking system in the police trucks. Cost of the system through AT&T is $9.99 per month with fee equipment and installation included. Other systems ranged from $17 per month to $19.99 per month. Council unanimously agreed to the request.

Creek presented a self-evaluation form and an employee evaluation form. Creek plans to implement the self-evaluation this fall with the employee evaluation scheduled for next July.

Utility Supt. Alexander reported RPM/Off Road Tire is proposing a solar install of 58 kwh’s. Alexander stated anything over 10 kwh’s is required to have board approval. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the solar installation. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Marshal Head gave a monthly report for the police department and also reported the body cameras, tasers, and reporting system are all in place and being utilized.

City Clerk Newman requested permission to proceed with the purchase of a new copier and an upgrade to the utility billing software, as budgeted. Alderman Justice moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the purchase of a Toshiba copier/scanner/fax/printer from Pro-Tech in the amount of $3,569.00 and the upgrade of the utility billing software in the amount of $18,100.00. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge.

Aldermen Reports

Alderman Glass reported that another round of recycling grants will be opening up soon. There will also be infrastructure grants available in the spring and Kirksville is discussing putting in a transfer station. Glass will update the council as more information is received.

Alderman Justice asked that an old electrical pole behind the Frank Winegar property be replaced.

Alderman Feeney reported on information he had received regarding the implementation of a municipal seat belt law.

Adjourn

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(1) – legal actions, causes of action or litigation and communications between a public governmental body and its attorneys. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed at 8:55 p.m.

Closed Session

Council met with City Attorney Bozarth.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn from closed. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 9:20 p.m.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 9:20 p.m.