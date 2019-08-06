The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Jobe Justice, Chris Feeney, and Jenny Aldridge. Others in attendance were: City Administrator Allen Creek; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Marshal Jeremy Head; City Attorney Brett Bozarth; citizen Katie Harris; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

MINUTES

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to approve the minutes of the July 3, 2019, July 11, 2019, and July 18, 2019 meetings. Vote: Glass, Justice Aldridge, and Feeney, all aye.

PAYMENT OF BILLS

Alderman Justice moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve payment of the bills as presented. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Katie Harris addressed the council regarding high electric bills within the City this past month and requested an explanation of the electric surcharge be included in the bills.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Administrator Creek reported the new electric line has been built on Ruth and transformers hung. The department will now move towards getting everyone connected to the new line. The boat dock at Lake ShowMe has been removed and a temporary dock installed. Two of the three transformers that run the 3ph pump at the Old Lake have been sent off to be rebuilt. Creek and Utility Supt. Alexander are working with Tri-County Electric to obtain used reclosures to offer protection for 3ph customers.

While the roof at the electric plant was being reroofed, a leak occurred that damaged the City’s SCADA equipment. Repairs are estimated at approximately $10,000 – $15,000. The damages are being submitted to the contractor’s insurance. Poles for the backstroke flags at the pool have been installed. Jackie Goosey is donating a Sinclair pump for the station east of City Hall and Brent Walker has offered to donate his services to clear coat the pump. Creek is also obtaining quotes for the replacement of the ramp at the fire department.

Supt. Alexander reported the water project loan closing is scheduled for September.

City Marshal Head reported 43 calls for service in July for the police department and presented quotes for body cameras, tasers, and a reporting system. These items will all be included in the proposed budget for the council’s consideration.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Glass passed along a complaint he had received regarding the pavement at the intersection of Highway 15 and McPherson Street. Glass had also received some complaints regarding the weeds at the cemetery.

Alderman Feeney asked that special projects be included in the budget, if funds allowed, such as continuing to hot mix streets and possibly the fire department parking lot and the installation of curb and gutter.

ADJOURN

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Aldridge seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(1) – legal actions, causes of action or litigation. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed session at 7:58 p.m.

Council met to discuss various pending legal issues.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Aldridge seconded to adjourn from closed. Vote: Feeney, Aldridge, Justice, and Glass, all aye.

A budget meeting date of Thursday, August 15th at 5:00 p.m. was scheduled.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 9:45 p.m.