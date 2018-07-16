The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Andrea Brassfield, Chris Feeney, and Lucas Remley. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; Philip Wilson, McClure Engineering Company; citizen Laura Schenk; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Laura Schenk thanked the City for their help during the annual Kids Safety Day held on the city square last month.

PUBLIC HEARING

Variance Request – 344 N. Market

The Board of Aldermen, sitting as the City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, held a public hearing on an application by Rick Fischer for a variance on property located at 344 N. Market from City Code Section 405.240 regarding the minimum side and rear yard requirements. Alderman Remley recommended approval of the variance. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the variance request for 344 N. Market. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye.

NEW BUSINESS

Philip Wilson, McClure Engineering Company – Drinking Water Project Update

Philip Wilson updated the council on the progression of the drinking water project. Construction bids are expected to be received in November with a projected loan closing and award of construction contract in January 2019. Estimated project completion date is March 2020.

Wilson also informed the council that Schafer, Kline, and Warren was recently purchased by McClure Engineering Company.

Review Propane Bids

Three bids were received for the purchase of propane from September 1, 2018 through August 31, 2019. Bids received were as follows:

Ferrellgas $1.188 per gallon

MFA Oil – $1.249 per gallon

Prairieland FS, Inc. – Locked in pricing – $1.349 per gallon; Prepaid pricing – $1.299 per gallon

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to accept the low bid from Ferrellgas in the amount of $1.188 per gallon. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

NEMR Telecom Telephone System Quote

A quote from NEMR Telecom for a new phone system for City Hall was submitted for review. Council agreed to budget for the new system in the upcoming fiscal year beginning September 1, 2018.

Request Bank Depository Bids

Alderman Brassfield moved and Alderman Glass seconded to request bank depository bids to be submitted for the August 2018 council meeting. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Supt. Roy Monroe reported the airport project is on schedule and the archery range project is nearing completion. The disc golf course still has several areas that need to be completed including stumps that need to be removed, brush hauled away and hole pads constructed. Council requested that all parties work towards completion of the course.

Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander reported scheduling a peer review with MPUA to review the City’s electric rates, electric revenues and budget. Alexander also reported Rural Water is no longer receiving water from the City and the water department has had three water breaks in the last week.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Brassfield reported on the employee committee meeting held earlier in the week. The committee had reviewed the uniform clothing policy and suggested a few adjustments. Brassfield and City Clerk Newman will revise the policy for formal adoption next month.

Council discussed several items including budgeting yearly for new curb and gutter construction, contract mowing of city property, demolition program, bill-board advertising and additional campsites at Lake ShowMe. Government programs offering assistance to upgrade to energy efficient appliances and energy efficient heating and cooling systems were also discussed.

ADJOURN

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(3) – hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees by a public governmental body. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed session at 9:40 p.m.

Council reviewed applicants for the City Manager position. Council tentatively scheduled Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. for interviews.

Alderman Brassfield moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn from closed session. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 11:00 p.m.