The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis, Missouri, met in regular session at the Memphis City Hall, on September 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., and the following officials were present:

William Reckenberg, Mayor, Tom Glass, Alderman, Jenny Aldridge, Alderman, Chris Feeney, Alderman, Jobe Justice, Alderman, and Angela Newman, City Clerk.

MINUTES

Alderman Justice moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the minutes from the meetings held on August 1, 2019, August 15, 2019, and August 22, 2019. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

PAYMENT OF THE BILLS

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the bills as presented. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Commander Lloyd Erickson and Quarter Master Dale Bienusa from VFW Post 4958 presented information inviting the City of Memphis to become a Purple Heart City. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to approve the application. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye. The proclamation will be presented and signed at a special ceremony once the plaque is received.

Christian Bliefert addressed the council regarding an Eagle Scout project. His project is to construct a flag retirement fire pit at Legion Park. Bliefert will solicit donations to cover the cost of the project. Scout Masters Joel Kapfer and Doug Lanphier were also present and stated they would oversee the construction of the pit. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the request. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Lucas Remley presented an update on the Sinclair station restoration project. Several members of the community have donated various items and donated their time in restoring the station. Remley requested timed lighting on the building to allow for visitors to view the building and outside area during the evening hours. Remley has 1800’s – 1980’s memorabilia he would like to loan to the City to display inside the station. A display case would need to be purchased. Future plans include procuring a vehicle for the oil changing station, period correct light pole, lighting, information plaques, and installing a portion of the railing from the old Broadwater Bridge on the south side of the property. Side lot possibilities include sculptures and other historical pieces.

Remley also presented for council consideration pictures of tractors to be used as interactive playground equipment at the parks. Council was in favor of the idea and Remley will look into finding one. City staff will consult with the insurance company regarding any liability or safety issues.

In further citizens participation, Peggy Kirkpatrick addressed the council regarding a letter she had received from NEMR Telecom stating they would be adding an additional fee on the October bills for customers in Memphis due to the City’s passage of an ordinance implementing a right-of-way fee. Mrs. Kirkpatrick asked where the money received for the right-of-way fees would be allocated and what the funds would be used for. Kirkpatrick also stated she would like to have known the fee was being proposed by the City. Council stated the money received would be used towards the repair and replacement of aging infrastructure within the City. Other citizens present with similar questions and concerns were Katie Harris, Kathy Becraft, Laura Schenk, and Robert Miller.

NEW BUSINESS

BILL NO. 19-12 – AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING A WATER USER CHARGE SYSTEM

The City Clerk reported that copies of the proposed ordinance had been made available for public inspection prior to the time the Bill was introduced and under consideration by the Board of Aldermen.

The ordinance established new water rates as part of the agreement with the USDA for approximately $1.8 million in grant funding and to insure repayment of $1.731 million in revenue bonds being issued to fund upgrades to the city’s water system.

The minimum charge for water service will raise from $25.30 to $28.03. The water charge will increase from $0.87 per 100 gallons to $0.97 per 100 gallons of water.

The Mayor declared the Bill duly passed and the Bill was then duly numbered Ordinance No. 1128, and was signed and approved by the Mayor and attested by the City Clerk.

BILL NO. 19-13 – ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF WWSS REVENUE BONDS

The matter of authorizing the issuance and delivery of an issue of Combined Waterworks and Sewerage System Revenue Bonds (State of Missouri – Direct Loan Program) Series 2019, came on for consideration and was discussed.

An ordinance authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $1,731,000 principal amount of combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds (State of Missouri – Direct Loan Program) series 2019 of the City of Memphis, Missouri, for the purpose of extending and improving the city’s combined waterworks and sewerage system; prescribing the form and details of the bonds and the agreements made by the city to facilitate and protect their payment; and prescribing other related matters.

The Mayor declared the Bill duly passed and the Bill was then duly numbered Ordinance No. 1129, and was signed and approved by the Mayor and attested by the City Clerk.

BILL NO. 19-14 – FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT ORDINANCE

An ordinance amending chapter 415 of the Municipal code of the City of Memphis, related to regulations for floodplain management was reported by the city clerk that copies of the proposed ordinance had been made available for public inspection prior to the time the Bill was introduced and under consideration by the Board of Aldermen.

The Mayor declared the Bill duly passed and the Bill was then duly numbered Ordinance No. 1130, and was signed and approved by the Mayor and attested by the City Clerk.

BILL NO. 19-15 – ORDINANCE APPROVING A REVISION TO THE WAGE SCALE

A special ordinance of the City of Memphis adopting and approving a revision to the wage scale adopted September 11, 2014 for appointed officers and employees of the city of Memphis.

Bill No. 19-15 was postponed for further review and discussion.

BILL NO. 19-16 – ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE 2019-2020 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET

The 2019-2020 fiscal year budget for the City Of Memphis was approved by the council.

Trash rates and various fees increased included in the budget were approved as follows: Airport hangar rental – $100/month; Airport aviation fuel – $.50/gallon added to the cost of aviation fuel; Residential bagged trash collection rate $13 per month; $11 for senior citizens and $13.75 for commercial residents; 2 cubic yard dumpsters dumped once weekly will cost $70 or $95 for twice weekly service with 4 cubic yard dumpsters costing $95 or $155 and 6 cubic dumpsters being billed at $165 and $200.

REPORTS

City Administrator Allen Creek reported that with the passage of the budget he would like to move forward with the rehabilitation of 27 manholes by Spectra-Tec this fall. Council agreed and advised to let the public know they will be in town doing work.

Hamburg Tree Service will be in town this fall for three- or four-days trimming trees for the City. PubWorks software has been re-installed and is now working properly.

Philip Wilson, McClure Engineering, advised the council there will be a pre-construction meeting on September 18th at 1:00 at City Hall. Construction is estimated at one year. Wilson has also submitted amendments to their contract to Utility Supt. Alexander to be approved by the council.

City Marshal Jeremy Head requested permission to purchase a couple of speed bumps as a speeding deterrent. Council agreed to the purchase.

City Clerk Newman requested authorization to open an additional account at the Bank of Kirksville titled “City of Memphis Sewer Replacement”. Two of the following shall be authorized to sign for any and all accounts at the Bank of Kirksville. Any one person may inquire for balances. Michele Drummond, Treasurer or Angela Newman, City Clerk may sign debit in-bank transfers solely and transfer between accounts solely.

In addition, Bank of Kirksville is directed to change the account title for account #620 to read: City of Memphis Water Replacement. Both accounts may be added to internet banking.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to approve the request for an additional account titled the City of Memphis Sewer Replacement account and to change the account title for account #620 to City of Memphis Water Replacement. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman also requested, due to inactivity, the Local Law Enforcement Buy Money (LLEBM) account at the Bank of Kirksville be closed and the funds redeposited into the General Fund. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the request. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Council adjourned into closed session at 9:30 p.m.

Council met in closed session for discussions with City Attorney Brett Bozarth.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn from closed session into open session. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 9:57 p.m.

In further business, Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to allow special counsel to offer a credit for cable franchise fees upon entering into a written ROW agreement. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 9:58 p.m.