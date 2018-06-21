The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall in a meeting rescheduled from June 7th. Mayor Pro-Tem Chris Feeney called the meeting to order in the absence of Mayor William Reckenberg. Aldermen present were: Andrea Brassfield and Lucas Remley; Alderman Tom Glass was absent. Others in attendance were: City Superintendent Roy Monroe; Utility Superintendent Stacy Alexander; Police Captain Bill Holland; citizen Laura Schenk; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the minutes of the May 3, 2018 and May 31, 2018 council meetings. Vote: Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye.

Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the payment of bills as presented. Vote: Remley, Brassfield, and Feeney, all aye.

In citizen participation, Laura Schenk, representing the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce, announced Peanut Days will be held on June 23rd followed by the annual Safety Fair on the city square.

A request to conduct the annual fireworks display on Monday, July 2nd was received from the Scotland County Care Center. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to give special permission to the Scotland County Care Center to conduct their annual fireworks display on July 2nd. Vote: Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

UNIFORM POLICY

A uniform clothing policy was presented to the council for their consideration. Council unanimously agreed to the proposed policy, which will now be presented to the employee committee for their comments.

PROPANE BIDS

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to request propane bids. Vote: Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander reported the City has been supplying water to Rural Water the past few weeks. The City currently charges $4.00 per 1000 gallons to Rural Water and council agreed to continue with that rate.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

A demonstration from PubWorks was presented to the council earlier in the evening. PubWorks is software specifically designed for public works departments to assist in managing assets, tracking work and job costs as well as service requests and fleet maintenance. Projected cost of the software was $7,500 which includes asset management, service requests, work orders, mobile application, and fleet maintenance. Installation and on-site training are an additional $3,450. Annual support and maintenance of the software was quoted at $1,500 plus a $250 annual cloud fee for the mobile application.

Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the purchase of the PubWorks software package. Vote: Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye.

Alderman Brassfield set an employee meeting date of Tuesday, July 3rd at 9:00 a.m. in City Hall.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(3) – hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees by a public governmental body. Vote: Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Regular session adjourned at 7:35 p.m.

Council met briefly in closed session. No votes were taken.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adjourn from closed session. Vote: Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adjourn. Vote: Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.