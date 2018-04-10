As the weather finally begins to warm up, the City of Memphis is announcing plans for preventative sewer maintenance work to be performed in the coming weeks.

City crews will be performing work to clean the sanitary sewer mains on the west side of town for the remainder of April.

“This will improve the sewer’s performance and significantly reduce the chance for future sewer backups and related problems,” said Utilities Superintendent Stacy Alexander.

The process utilizes a “jetter” machine that helps remove debris from the lines.

“The cleaning process can cause a vacuum to form in the sewer lines,” said Alexander. “This will not affect most homes, but some homes may be affected that have inadequate or partially blocked drain vents.”

He explained that the vacuum may cause “P-traps” (the little S shaped bend in the pipe under sinks and in drains) to be sucked dry.

“Should you notice a sewer smell resulting from this, run a little water in your drains to refill the P-traps,” said Alexander.

It is also advisable to put the toilet seat(s) down and cover floor drains with car mats or similar coverings while the process is ongoing.

“This will minimize any possible splashing of the P-trap water in homes that are poorly vented,” said Alexander.

He indicated the work will be performed over the next two weeks, adding that if additional time is required, further public notice will be offered.